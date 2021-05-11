EchoLink Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $378,526.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

