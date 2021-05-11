Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,844 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 261,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

