Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,844 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 261,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
