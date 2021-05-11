Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

