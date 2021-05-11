Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $53,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

