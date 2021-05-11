Ellevest Inc. Has $525,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 278.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 428,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,333,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.