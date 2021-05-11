Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3,414.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,161. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

