Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,774. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

