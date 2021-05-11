Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

