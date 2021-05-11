Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.90

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 21725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

