Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

EFC opened at $17.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $782.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ellington Financial by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

