Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,030.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

