Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

