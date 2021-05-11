Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.