EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

