Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.19

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Emercoin has a market cap of $9.00 million and $12,003.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,418,342 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

