eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Mathew Walker Acquires 932,235 Shares

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) insider Mathew Walker acquired 932,235 shares of eMetals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,034.82 ($19,310.58).

Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 6th, Mathew Walker bought 1,567,765 shares of eMetals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.72 ($34,714.80).

eMetals Company Profile

eMetals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, gold, and base metals. The company holds 100% interests in three prospective exploration projects, including the Nardoo Well project, which covers an area of 131 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Twin Hills gold mine that comprises an area of approximately 30 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Cookes Creek project that covers an area of 51 square kilometers in the East Pilbara of Western Australia.

