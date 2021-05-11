eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Mathew Walker Acquires 932,235 Shares

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) insider Mathew Walker acquired 932,235 shares of eMetals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,034.82 ($19,310.58).
Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Mathew Walker bought 1,567,765 shares of eMetals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.72 ($34,714.80).
eMetals Company Profile
