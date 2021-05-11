Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.04

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.04 and traded as high as C$41.00. Empire shares last traded at C$40.67, with a volume of 1,044,410 shares traded.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.