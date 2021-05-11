Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

