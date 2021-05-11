Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 418,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

