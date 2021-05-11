Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

