Ensign Energy Services’ (ESI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.20.

ESI remained flat at $C$1.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 207,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

