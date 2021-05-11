Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.34.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. 213,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,063. The stock has a market cap of C$172.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.