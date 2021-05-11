EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $466.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.