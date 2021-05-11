Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter.

EPRT stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

