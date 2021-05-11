Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

