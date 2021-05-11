EtherGem Market Cap Reaches $544,127.08 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $544,127.08 and approximately $6,453.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00082857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00059564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00106756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00782834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

