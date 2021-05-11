Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.