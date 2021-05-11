Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 31,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $272.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

