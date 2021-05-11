Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

EOLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

