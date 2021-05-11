Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.80.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

