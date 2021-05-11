Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Booking were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,263.10 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

