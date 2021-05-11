Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $9,668,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,596. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

