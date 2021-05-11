Exane Derivatives Has $4.30 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $172.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

