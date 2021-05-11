Exane Derivatives Makes New $277,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

