Exane Derivatives Purchases 74 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.98. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.