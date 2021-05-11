Excalibur Management Corp Has $264,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

