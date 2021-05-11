Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

