Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 218,808 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

