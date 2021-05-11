Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.37.
