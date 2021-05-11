Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

