Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $87.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.