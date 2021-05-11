Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

