EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

