F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 921 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 472,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,360. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in F5 Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.