F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 921 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 472,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,360. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 105,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in F5 Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
