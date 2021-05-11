Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 520,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00.

FSLY stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

