Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

