Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

NYSE FIS opened at $149.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.