Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.77. 41,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,754. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average is $296.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

