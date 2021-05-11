Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 489,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.