Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 18,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

